Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visits Mauritius, calls on PM Ramgoolan

New Delhi [India], July 2 : Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited the Republic of Mauritius on Tuesday where he called on Mauritus Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam and reaffirmed the continued commitment to deepen the multi-dimensional bilateral partnership.

The visit followed the telephone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Navinchandra Ramgoolam, on June 24, during which the two leaders discussed the ongoing cooperation across a broad range of areas and reaffirmed their shared commitment to further strengthen the Enhanced Strategic Partnership between India and Mauritius.

During the visit, the Foreign Secretary called on the President, Dharambeer Gokhool, Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Deputy Prime Minister, Paul Berenger, and the Foreign Minister of Mauritius, Dhananjay Ramful and met key Mauritian leaders and officials.

In his meeting with the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Foreign Secretary reiterated the invitation of Prime Minister Modi to PM Ramgoolam to visit India. Both sides held discussions on the entire range of bilateral cooperation. Foreign Secretary sought guidance to further strengthen the special and close ties and conveyed India's continued commitment to the development, progress and prosperity of Mauritius. As part of the commitment to work together to address challenges faced by Mauritius on account of the increase in drug addiction and related social issues, Foreign Secretary handed over specialized anti-drug equipment to FM Ramful.

The visit is part of continued high-level exchanges between two countries and reflects the importance India attaches to its relations with Mauritius. In line with our Neighbourhood First policy, Vision MAHASAGAR and our commitment to the Global South, the visit reaffirmed the continued commitment from both sides to deepen the multi-dimensional bilateral partnership for the prosperity and development of both countries and the larger Indian Ocean Region.

In March of this year, PM Modi visited Mauritius and has comprehensive and productive discussions with his counterpart, Navinchandra Ramgoolamon the entire gamut of bilateral relations between Mauritius and India

During the bilateral meeting, the two leaders reaffirmed that Mauritius and India enjoy a special and unique relationship that is unparalleled, given the shared bonds of history, language, culture, heritage, kinship, and values. They further acknowledged that Mauritius-India ties, anchored in people-to-people and cultural exchanges, have grown from strength to strength in the last several decades into a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership that cuts across various domains and benefits the two countries, their people and the wider Indian Ocean Region.

