Foreign Secy Kwatra, Permanent Representatives of different nations to UN discuss boosting efforts to meet global challenges

New Delhi [India], February 26 : Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Sunday welcomed Permanent Representatives of different nations to the United Nations on their visit to India and discussed strengthening multilateral efforts to meet contemporary global challenges.

During the discussions, the Foreign Secretary highlighted India's active engagement at the United Nations.

Moreover, he also highlighted India's work in championing the interests of the Global South.

India's deepening engagement with the United Nations is based on its steadfast commitment to multilateralism and dialogue as the keys to achieving shared goals and addressing common challenges faced by the global community, including those related to peacebuilding and peacekeeping, sustainable development, poverty eradication, and climate change, amongst others.

India strongly believes that the United Nations and the norms of international relations that it has fostered remain the most efficacious means for tackling today's global challenges, the MEA said in a statement.

