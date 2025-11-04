Foreign Secy Misri arrives in London as India and UK advance cooperation across key areas

London, Nov 4 Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has arrived in London on his first bilateral visit as India and the United Kingdom continue to strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and advance cooperation across key sectors.

While sharing a picture of Misri and India's High Commissioner to UK Vikram Doraiswami on X, Indian High Commission in the UK stated, "Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri arrives in London for his first bilateral visit, building on the momentum from the recent visits of the two Prime Ministers. His meetings will strengthen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and advance cooperation across key areas."

On October 31, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar emphasised that the relations between the two nations have evolved from a complicated historical association to a dynamic and forward-looking partnership with the past one year being an "exceptional year" for the "modern relationship" shared by the two nations.

EAM Jaishankar made the remark during an event hosted by the British High Commission in India on King Charles' birthday in New Delhi. The gala event took place after a landmark year in UK-India relations, during which both countries agreed to a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), shared vision for 2035 and saw reciprocal visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to each other’s countries.

"I think over the years, our ties have evolved from a complicated historical association to a dynamic and forward-looking partnership. This past year has truly been an exceptional year for our modern relationship. Earlier this month as you heard from the High Commissioner, we welcomed Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Mumbai, accompanied by the largest ever trade delegation from the UK. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself visited the UK three months earlier, I had the privilege of traveling with him at that time, when the historic Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement was signed. During that visit, we also adopted Vision 2035 - to guide our ties across five pillars, those of: Growth, Technology and Innovation, of Defence and Security, of Climate and Clean Energy and Education. We also adopted a Defence Industrial Roadmap for the first time," EAM Jaishankar stated in his remarks during the UK National Day celebrations.

Earlier in October, accompanied by the biggest-ever trade delegation from the UK, Starmer undertook a two-day visit to India at the invitation of PM Modi. This was his first official visit to India after assuming office and he also held wide-ranging discussions with Prime Minister Modi, with talks focused on boosting ties.

Starmer's visit to India came after PM Modi travelled to UK in July. During his visit, PM Modi met Starmer at the UK Prime Minister's country residence at Chequers in Buckinghamshire where the two leaders held a one-on-one meeting as well as delegation-level talks.

Both leaders had welcomed the signing of the historic India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) which raised the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to a new level, while significantly enhancing bilateral trade, investment, economic collaborations and job creation in both economies.

