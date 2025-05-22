Foreign Secy Vikram Misri conveys India's "zero tolerance to terror" to Japan's Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs

Tokyo [Japan] May 22 : Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Thursday held talks with Takehiro Funakoshi, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan for the Foreign Secretary-Vice Minister Dialogue in Tokyo.

Misri conveyed India's zero tolerance for terrorism during the talks.

In a post on X, Indian Embassy in Tokyo stated, "H.E. Mr Vikram Misri, Hon'ble Foreign Secretary, joins H.E. Mr Takehiro Funakoshi, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, Government of Japan for the Foreign Secretary-Vice Minister Dialogue in Tokyo. Discussions covered advancing the India Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, and conveying India's message on zero tolerance for terror."

https://x.com/IndianEmbTokyo/status/1925443214812881043

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, an All-Party Parliamentary Delegation from India met with Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, reiterating India's unwavering national consensus and firm commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms.

The Japanese Foreign Minister expressed strong support for India's fight against terrorism and lauded the restraint shown by India, urging strict punishment for perpetrators of terror acts.

JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha who led the delegation to Japan said," We presented India's stand strongly. He appreciated it and said that action should be taken against terrorism. He also appreciated the restraint India had shown. He supported India's stand against terrorism. He said that terrorism should be eliminated. He added that EAM S Jaishankar had briefed him on this. He offered his condolences on the Pahalgam attack and said that they (terrorists) should be punished."

After their arrival in Tokyo today, members of the All-Party Parliamentary Delegation paid floral tributes at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Edogawa, Tokyo.

JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha, appealed to all world leaders to side with India against Pakistan's sponsorship of terrorism.

Jha, while talking to ANI, said that the delegation is there to raise awareness of Operation Sindoor.

"Pakistan is a state sponsor of terrorism. One must differentiate between terrorists and the terrorist sponsor, which is the state that promotes them, funds it, gives them training. This is known, but we must make it clear that after the Pahalgam terror attack, India's stance is to wipe off the terror sponsors. Now people from all over the world should gather to eliminate this source from which terrorists are located," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor