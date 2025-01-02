Foreign Secy Vikram Misri pays respect to former US President Jimmy Carter

New Delhi [India], January 2 : Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited the US Embassy in New Delhi on Thursday to offer his condolences on the passing away of former United States President Jimmy Carter, who visited India in 1978.

Carter passed away at the age of 100 on Sunday (local time) at his home in Plains, Georgia, The Washington Post reported, citing his son James E Carter III.

Foreign Secy Vikram Misri visited the U.S. Embassy @USAndIndia in New Delhi today & offered sincerest condolences on the passing away of President Jimmy Carter. Paying his respects, he recalled President Carter’s visit to 🇮🇳 in 1978 & the signing of the Delhi Declaration which… pic.twitter.com/wzQ1gPak63 — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) January 2, 2025

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote, "Foreign Secy Vikram Misri visited the US Embassy @USAndIndia in New Delhi today & offered sincerest condolences on the passing away of former President Jimmy Carter."

"Paying his respects, he recalled President Carter's visit to India in 1978 & the signing of the Delhi Declaration which laid the foundation for a strong India-US relationship," the post added.

The official state funeral of former US President Jimmy Carter will be held on January 9 in Washington, DC, CNN reported.

Biden also declared January 9 as a National Day of Mourning, hours after Carter's death.

On December 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sadness over the passing away of Carter, describing him as a "statesman of great vision."

PM Modi said that Carter's contributions to fostering strong ties between India and US leave a lasting legacy.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Deeply saddened by the passing of former USA President Mr. Jimmy Carter. A statesman of great vision, he worked tirelessly for global peace and harmony. His contributions to fostering strong India-US ties leave a lasting legacy. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the people of the US."

Notably, in 1978, Jimmy Carter travelled to India as US President. He met India's then-President Neelam Sanjiva Reddy and then-Prime Minister Morarji Desai. During his visit, he also addressed the Parliament of India.

Carter's son confirmed his death but did not provide an immediate cause. According to the Carter Center's statement from February 2023, after a series of hospital stays, Carter decided to stop further medical treatment and spend his remaining time at home under hospice care.

In recent years, he had been treated for an aggressive form of melanoma skin cancer, with tumours that spread to his liver and brain. Carter was last photographed outside his home with family and friends on October 1, as he watched a flyover held to mark his 100th birthday, The Washington Post reported.

Throughout his lifetime, Jimmy Carter wore many hats. He was a small-town peanut farmer, a US Navy veteran, and the governor of Georgia from 1971 to 1975.

He became the first president from the Deep South since 1837 and the only Democrat elected president between Lyndon B Johnson and Bill Clinton's terms in the White House.

As the 39th President of the US, Carter is remembered for the signing of the Camp David Accords, which led to the first significant Israeli withdrawal from territory captured in the Six-Day War of 1967 and a peace treaty between Israel and Egypt that has endured.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor