Foreign tourists perform aarti at Rishikesh's Parmarth Niketan on Diwali

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], November 1 : Foreign tourists joined in the festival of Diwali at Parmarth Niketan, a spiritual organisation in Rishikesh.

The tourists enthusiastically participated in the traditional aarti ceremony and lit diyas.

In the visuals, tourists can be seen performing the aarti on the banks of River Ganga.

While speaking with ANI, the tourists expressed their happiness on participating for the festival of Diwali.

Safina from South America said, "I have come here to India to celebrate Diwali in Parmarth Niketan. I am so happy to be here and celebrating the festival."

Another tourist said, "This is the power of Sanatan... Everyone today celebrated Diwali, worshipped Goddess Lakshmi."

Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is one of India's biggest festivals, symbolising the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. People decorate their homes with diyas, lights, and rangoli, exchange sweets, and come together for prayers and celebrations.

Visuals from Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, etc. have shown the states engulfed in the celebrations and festivities ritual.

Meanwhile, a huge throng of devotees have emerged in several temples of different states.

Visuals from 'Pink City' Jaipur shows the city illuminated in colourful lights on the occasion of Diwali while people in Lucknow offered prayers to Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi at their residences, on this festive occasion.

People in Kolkata, Thoothukudi, Bathinda, Lucknow, Aligarh, Nellore, Pune, Hyderabad, Kottayam, Vishakhapatnam, etc. burst crackers as they celebrate the joyous festival Diwali.

In Delhi, devotees offered prayers at Sree Vinayaka temple in Sarojini Nagar, Pracheen Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place and Shri Laxmi Narayan Temple (Birla Mandir). Several areas of Delhi illuminated in colourful lights on the occasion of Diwali.

In contrary to most of the people, Birla Mandir in Delhi is celebrating Diwali on November 1. Priest Lal Chand Sharma at Birla Mandir said that at least ten scriptures testified that Diwali should be celebrated tomorrow on November 1, hence the temple is celebrating Diwali on November 1.

