Former Afghan interpreter who fled Taliban fatally shot in US

Washington DC [US], July 8 : A former Afghan interpreter who immigrated with his family from Afghanistan to America in 2021 was shot and killed in Washington, DC on Monday, while on an extra shift as a Lyft driver, authorities said, CNN reported.

The police are now searching for the suspects.

Nasrat Ahmad Yar, 31, was found with a gunshot wound in his vehicle by officers responding to reports of an unconscious person, police said in a news release. He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Yar, an interpreter who served alongside US Army Special Forces in Afghanistan for a decade before the Taliban takeover, had been working an extra rideshare shift when he was shot.

A video released by the police shows four people running away from the scene shortly after he was shot. No suspects have been named.

Police are offering a reward of up to USD 25,000 for information leading to an arrest, the release said.

"Our hearts are with Mr Nasrat's loved ones as they confront this unspeakable tragedy," a Lyft spokesperson told CNN in a statement. "We have reached out to his family to offer our support and are in contact with law enforcement to assist with their investigation."

CNN has reached out to US Army Special Forces for comment.

As per CNN, Ahmad Yar brought his family to the US in 2021 after the Afghan government collapsed. He was the sole provider for his wife and four children, ages 15 months to 13 years, the crowdfunding page said.

Ahmad Yar wanted his children to live in a safe place that would allow his sons and daughters to receive an education, his cousin Mohammad Ahmadi told CNN.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor