Former Afghan President Karzai emphasizes importance of Doha meeting amid ongoing crisis under Taliban rule

Kabul [Afghanistan], February 8 : At a time when people in Afghanistan are grappling with economic woes under Taliban rule, the former President of the country, Hamid Karzai, has underscored the importance of the Doha meeting for Afghanistan and expressed hope for positive steps from global powers during the event, according to Khaama Press.

Karzai announced his meeting with Feridun Sinirlioglu, the Special Coordinator for the Secretary-General of the United Nations in Afghanistan, highlighting its importance.

The former president took to social media platform X about his discussion regarding the Doha meeting with Sinirliglu.

During their discussion, Hamid Karzai hailed Sinirlioglu's independent assessment of Afghanistan as "realistic and practical," according to Khaama Press.

The United Nations will be hosting the Doha summit, on February 18-19 which will include special officials from nations having specific responsibilities in Afghanistan.

According to reports, a Taliban representative has been invited to the next conference in Doha.

Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, the international world has not formally recognized their administration. This invasion has resulted in a number of crises, including humanitarian, political, and economic issues inside the country, Khaama Press reported.

The engagement of different parties, including the United Nations and regional entities, demonstrates a coordinated effort to solve Afghanistan's difficulties. Earlier in January, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in its latest report, indicated a worsening economic insecurity under the Taliban's rule in Afghanistan, Afghanistan-based Khaama Press reported.

The UNDP report, released on January 18, revealed that 69 per cent of Afghanistan's population faces a shortage of necessities, including suitable living conditions, healthcare, essential goods, and vital job opportunities.

According to this report, the social and economic situation in Afghanistan has darkened since the Taliban seized power, resulting in severe economic insecurity for the people of the country.

According to the UNDP report, currently, seven out of 10 people in Afghanistan are not able to meet their basic life requirements and face economic insecurity, according to the Khaama Press report. The findings of the report continue to highlight the restrictions on women's rights and its impact along with the collapse of the banking system in Afghanistan.

Despite the Taliban's initial promise to take a moderate approach towards women's rights after it seized power in August 2021, the ban on higher education is just one of many steps that the group has taken to limit women's role in society.

