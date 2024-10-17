Former AIT Chairman warns of 'Ticking Time Bomb' in China's Anti-Secession Law, calls for strong deterrent against potential aggression

Washington DC [US] October 17, : James Moriarty, the former chairman of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), stressed upon the critical importance of creating a strong deterrent against China's 2005 Anti-Secession Law and described it as "a ticking time bomb."

Moriarty stated at a seminar in Washington, co-hosted by the U.S.-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) and Taiwan's Prospect Foundation, that the law gives Beijing a justification for using force against Taiwan, making it "horrible."

The Anti-Secession Law emphasizes Beijing's key principles regarding Taiwan and defines the conditions under which it might resort to "nonpeaceful means" for unifying Taiwan, Focus Taiwan reported.

The law was enacted in 2005 by the People's Republic of China during the presidency of Chen Shui-bian from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), in response to actions he took that Beijing viewed as provocative.

Moriarty noted that although the law was enacted when there were genuine concerns about Taiwan altering the status quo in the Taiwan Strait, the situation has significantly changed. He pointed out that Taiwan's push for independence has largely diminished, even with the DPP in power for a third consecutive term.

However, he did not anticipate the likelihood of Taiwan peacefully reuniting with China.

"We must improve our efforts to counter the Anti-Secession Law and the notion that China can use force whenever it deems necessary, as peaceful unification is unlikely to succeed," he stated.

He emphasized the need for this action, citing that Chinese President Xi Jinping's centralized control has made the country more unpredictable, and Xi is less hesitant than his predecessors to confront the Taiwan issue. Focus Taiwan reported.

"Given these circumstances, the only option we have is to establish the strongest possible deterrent as swiftly as we can," Moriarty concluded.

China's 2005 Anti-Secession Law was enacted on March 14, 2005, and is aimed primarily at Taiwan. The law asserts that if Taiwan were to declare independence, China would be justified in using non-peaceful means to prevent that from happening.

