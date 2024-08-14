Former Ambassador Dilip Sinha talks to Tibetans in-exile about "Imperial Games in Tibet"

New Delhi [India], August 14 : The Tibet Policy Institute of the Department of Information and International Relations, Central Tibetan Administration on Wednesday held a talk by Former Ambassador Dilip Sinha on his recent book titled "Imperial Games in Tibet" in Dharamshala.

Various Tibetan intellectuals including Tibetan activists, a few members of the Tibetan parliament-in-exile and officials of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) attended the event.

Speaking to ANI, the author, Dilip Sinha, the former ambassador said, "I am grateful to the CTA and the Tibetan community in Dharamshala that they have invited me to speak on my book that was released a month ago in Delhi. It is a book called 'The Imperial Games in Tibet'. It is about Tibetan history and about the cause of Tibet so the purpose of the book is to make the Indian people know about the history of Tibet and what happened to Tibet and what is the issue that we face today in our relations with China."

Talking about India's policy towards Tibet, Sinha said, "India's policy at the moment is a policy of supporting the Tibetan community in exile. India also supports the Central Tibetan Administration which runs the affairs of the Tibetan community but at the same time, the Indian government used to support the desires of the Tibetan people and their spiritual leader his holiness the Dalai Lama. We recognise that Tibet is an autonomous region of China and the autonomy should be respected and Tibetan culture and identity should also be respected."

Speaking about the motivation to write the book, Sinha further said, "I have been a student of political science and history and I realised that there was a neighbour of ours which we knew very little and our northern border which was always very peaceful border, has now become a security risk for us so how did this happen? Why did this happen? And why is the way forward? This is something that I wanted to read about to discover for myself and this is what I have written in the book."

The deputy director of Tibet Policy Institute, Tempa Gyaltsen Zamlha said, "I think it is an important event because the author is an Indian brother who wrote a wonderful book on Tibet and since he is a prominent former ambassador and diplomat so his presence here would highlight his book of course and also highlight how the imperial politics that was played at the time of independent Tibet and also around the time when Tibet was on the verge of loosing its independence. The book will help the cause of Tibet because when more and more people read it they will have more and more understanding of what really happened to Tibet. After all, the book deals with the time between 1700 to the time when Tibet lost its independence so they will definitely have a great understanding."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor