Former envoy Taranjit Sandhu calls Tharoor-led party delegation's visit to Guyana "fruitful and productive"

Georgetown [Guyana], May 27 : Former Indian Ambassador to the United States and BJP leader Taranjit Singh Sandhu, who is part of the delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, described the visit to Guyana as "fruitful and productive."

He further stated that President Mohamed Irfaan Ali reaffirmed Guyana's support for India and also expressed interest in deepening economic cooperation.

While speaking to ANI, Sandhu said, "We had outstanding interactions with the President himself, and we were also invited to participate in the Independence Day celebrations. The President has been very clear as far as terrorism and support for India is concerned. He also discussed investments with the delegation. He showed a lot of interest in making Guyana a platform for Indian investments into the Caribbean and South America. We also had very good interactions with the Prime Minister, Finance Minister and other ministers. We also met the Vice-President. This has been a very fruitful and productive visit."

After meeting the all-party delegation led by Tharoor, President Ali emphasised the strong political and economic partnership between India and Guyana and described the relationship between the countries as "a bond of blood."

President Ali also took a firm stand against terrorism and extremism, expressing his country's commitment to rejecting all forms of violence.

While speaking to ANI, President Ali said, "Guyana has consistently made it very clear that terrorism and extremism have no place in this. Terrorism and extremism are against every aspect of human dignity, and we reject them in every shape and form. We believe that everything must be done to ensure that terrorism and extremism are defeated at every front."

He added, "India and Guyana share an extraordinary relationship. It is a bond of blood. India has been a very close partner from an economic, political perspective. Over the years, we have seen massive investments from India. We are hoping more Indian investors, Indian technology, and digital products will be part of our own development."

Further, signalling that India should be a part of the Security Council, President Ali stated, "Guyana has always supported the view that the Security Council should be expanded. We have not only supported this view, but we have championed countries that should have representation, including the African continent based on population, size of economy."

In a diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor, the Modi government has formed seven multi-party delegations to inform nations about Pakistan's links to terrorism and India's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pak-sponsored terrorists, in which 26 people were brutally killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the elimination of over 100 terrorists affiliated with groups including Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor