Former federal minister of Pakistan Moonis Elahi declared fugitive in money laundering case

Lahore [Pakistan], January 30 : A special court designated former federal minister Moonis Elahi a fugitive in a money laundering case on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Moonis Elahi is accused of corruption involving billions of rupees in development projects.

During today's session, the investigation officer for the case gave a report on the seizure of Moonis Elahi's properties.

The special court judge issued a perpetual arrest warrant for the former Punjab chief minister's son due to his persistent absence from court, reported ARY News.

It is crucial to add here that the Special Central Court in Lahore ordered to confiscation of all assets and bank accounts of former federal minister Moonis Elahi - son of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi - in a money laundering case on November 17.

The court expressed pleasure with the news that the former minister is escaping arrest while seeking help from the appropriate institution in the matter.

