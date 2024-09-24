Former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto vows judicial reforms in Pakistan

Karachi [Pakistan], September 24 : Pakistan Peoples' Party Chairman and former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has made a commitment to transform Pakistan's judicial landscape. On Tuesday, he pledged to introduce judicial reforms to the country's constitution, according to a report by ARY News.

He also asserted the need to implement the Charter of Democracy. "We will implement the Charter of Democracy," Bilawal Bhutto said.

Notably, the remarks by Bilawal Bhutto came during his address and question and answer session with lawyers of the Sindh High Court bar on the need to implement charter of democracy, bring judicial reforms, set up a constitutional court and provide swift and speedy justice to the people of Pakistan.

Reiterating his pledge to provide justice to common people, Bhutto said, "The constitutional court has been necessary and a compulsion. Think, you are sitting in court for the purpose that responsibility is not being fulfilled. We want to provide justice to common people."

He added, "There are 15 per cent cases related to the constitution and law that take 90 per cent time of court. The Federal Constitutional Court will hear the constitutional and political cases. We want to empower the judicial system for immediate justice," according to ARY News.

Bhutto also emphasised the significance of Pakistan's 1973 constitution while addressing lawyers at the Sindh High Court Bar and stressed that the country's unity and strength can be attributed to this document. "If today Pakistan is united and a powerful country, it is because of our 1973 constitution, whatever rights the people of Pakistan have got today, it is because of that 1973 constitution," he said.

Earlier on September 14, while speaking to media representatives at Parliament House, Bilawal had underlined the importance of bolstering the "Charter of Democracy" and fostering better inter-party cooperation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor