Former Indian envoy Taranjit Singh Sandhu meets US Ambassador Eric Garcetti in Amritsar

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], February 27 : Former Indian Ambassador to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu held a meeting with US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti in Amritsar.

In a post on X, Sandhu stated, "Delighted to meet my good friend and Ambassdor to India Eric Garcetti India in Amritsar. As always enjoyed our wide ranging conversation."

On Monday, Eric Garcetti offered prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Garcetti shared a deep personal desire to visit the Golden Temple, saying, "It's been a dream of mine to come to the Golden Temple ever since I was a little boy." He reminisced about the stories his parents shared, painting vivid pictures of the temple's beauty and significance.

"My mother and father came, here to the Golden Temple when they were just married in their 20s. And as a child, they told me stories of coming to this beautiful place, a place where not only you could feel its beauty, but you could see its beauty," he added.

For Garcetti, the Golden Temple has held a cherished place in his heart since childhood, nurturing a long-standing dream that finally found fulfilment during his recent visit."Today, that dream came true," he expressed with palpable emotion.

During his time at the Golden Temple, Garcetti immersed himself in its spiritual ambience, participating in humble acts of service like washing dishes.

"I was happy to wash some dishes alongside my brothers, to be able to see the kitchen, which feeds so many people and and most of all to feel inside the inner sanctum with the beautiful music what the spirit of this place is all about. And it makes me want to redouble my efforts to bring peace into this world and to bring prosperity for everybody," the US envoy told ANI.

Expressing profound gratitude to his hosts and the Sikh community, Garcetti emphasized the Golden Temple's role as a beacon of peace and harmony.

He stated, "I want to thank Mr. President and the host that I've had here, who welcomed me not just as a friend of the Sikh community, of the Punjabi community, but just as a friend of humanity, and who showed me that this place isn't just a sacred spot because of what it represents, not just because of the history of the past, but because of the way that it makes service and beauty come alive now."

Speaking about his upbringing in California and his visits to Gurdwaras, Garcetti said, "I grew up going to the Gurdwara with my father. I've always had a very close relationship with the Sikh community. And to me, to see, to come here to the heart, the living, breathing heart of the Sikh religion is a dream come true. And for me, I think it represents the peace that we've always brought between the United States, the Sikh people, the Sikh religion, and the Sikh message that everybody is our brother and sister."

