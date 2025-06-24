Former Iran Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi urges world leaders not to save "corrupt, crumbling regime"

Paris [France], June 24 : Iran's former Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, who has been seeking the ouster of the current government in Iran, has urged world leaders to "not save the corrupt and crumbling regime."

Reza Pahlavi further claimed that Iran has entered the "final phase" of its struggle and called upon the military not to act on any order targeting people.

"My fellow compatriots, We are now moving to the final phase of our struggle. It will be hard. But the regime is weak. It is near collapse. Only we, the Iranian people, can end it. To the militaryas you're given orders to lash out at the peoplestand down. This is your final chance. You are being watched. We will remember who stood with the people and who committed crimes against them," he said in a post on X.

"To the worlddo not save this corrupt, crumbling, terrorist regime. At this historic moment, stand with the Iranian people. Shield them from the regime's desperate backlash. Do not prop up a regime that will, soon again, turn its guns, missiles, and terror toward you. Do not fear. Be bold. Victory is in our hands," he added.

Reza Pahlavi's came after Israel and Iran agreed to a ceasefire. Earlier today, US President Donald Trump expressed strong disapproval of Israel and Iran "violating the ceasefire" he announced earlier in the day and said the two countries have been fighting "so long and so hard that they don't know what the f*** they're doing."

Trump made posts on his social media handle Truth Social and also conveyed his unhappiness over ceasefire violations in his interaction with the media.

"ISRAEL. DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS. IF YOU DO IT IS A MAJOR VIOLATION. BRING YOUR PILOTS HOME, NOW! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES," he said in a post.

He said Israel is not going to attack Iran and the ceasefire is in effect.

"ISRAEL is not going to attack Iran. All planes will turn around and head home, while doing a friendly 'Plane Wave' to Iran. Nobody will be hurt, the Ceasefire is in effect! Thank you for your attention to this matter! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES," he said in another post.

Trump had announced earlier that Israel and Iran had agreed to a "complete and total ceasefire," a development that came just hours after Tehran targeted American air base in the Middle East.

Despite the agreement, tensions reignited shortly after the announcement. The Times of Israel reported that Iran launched missiles into Israel, killing four people in Beersheba and injuring several others in a strike on a residential building in the southern city.

The conflict had initially broken out on June 13 when Israel launched a large-scale airstrike on Iranian military and nuclear facilities under "Operation Rising Lion." In retaliation, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched "Operation True Promise 3"a drone and missile campaign targeting Israeli jet fuel and energy infrastructure.

The escalation continued with US precision airstrikes early Sunday on three key Iranian nuclear facilities under "Operation Midnight Hammer." In response, Iran launched multiple missile attacks on US military installations in Qatar and Iraq, including the Al Udeid Air Basethe largest American base in the region.

