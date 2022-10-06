Former Israeli PM Netanyahu released after hospitalization

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was released from a medical centre in the city of Jerusalem on Thursday after being hospitalized overnight for observation.

Netanyahu, 72, began to feel unwell during religious fasting at Jerusalem's Great Synagogue, The Times of Israel reported.

He underwent several checks at the synagogue, which later came out normal. According to the Israeli newspaper, Netanyahu's test results were all normal and he had already "returned to full activity".

After he was released from the health centre, Netanyahu thanked the hospital staff for their care.

"Former prime minister Netanyahu arrived independently at Shaare Zedek Medical Center after feeling unwell at the end of the Yom Kippur fast. Immediately upon his arrival, he underwent an assessment and a wide-ranging series of tests, all of which came out normal," the hospital was quoted as saying by The Times of Israel.

"Former prime minister Netanyahu is feeling well, and after consultations, it was decided that he would stay in the hospital overnight for observation," the statement added.

Netanyahu tweeted on Wednesday night "thanking everyone for the support and the love."

The former Israeli Prime Minister's hospitalization comes ahead of the fifth national election in under four years.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor