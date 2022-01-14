Former Japanese PM Toshiki Kaifu passes away
By ANI | Published: January 14, 2022 06:39 AM2022-01-14T06:39:18+5:302022-01-15T00:07:36+5:30
Former Japanese Prime Minister Toshiki Kaifu passed away this month, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported Friday.
He was 91 years old.
After the Gulf War, the Japanese Self-Defense Force were deployed to the Gulf region to conduct minesweeping operations during Kaifu's term of office. (ANI/Xinhua)
( With inputs from ANI )
