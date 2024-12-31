Former Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga signs condolence book in memory of Manmohan Singh at Indian Embassy

Tokyo [Japan], December 31 : Former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga visited the Indian Embassy in Tokyo and signed the condolence book opened in memory of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away on December 26 in Delhi.

Sharing details regarding his visit, Indian Embassy in Tokyo stated, "H.E. Mr. Yoshihide SUGA, Former Prime Minister of Japan and Vice President of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), visited Embassy of India, Tokyo, and signed the Condolence Book opened in memory of Dr. Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India."

Manmohan Singh passed away at the age of 92 due to age-related medical issues in Delhi on December 26. He was cremated with full state honours at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi's Kashmere Gate in the presence of his family, friends, colleagues, and government dignitaries on December 28.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid their last respects to the former PM by placing a wreath near his mortal remains.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge along with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were also present for the cremation ceremony after they paid tribute to the former Prime Minister.

Singh's political career spanned several decades, with notable positions including Finance Minister from 1991 to 1996, during which he spearheaded economic reforms that transformed India's economy. He served as the Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014, succeeding Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

His tenure is particularly remembered for his steady leadership during economic crises and his contributions to modernizing India's economy. He was succeeded by Narendra Modi in 2014 after the Congress-led UPA lost the general elections. Earlier this year, Manmohan Singh retired from Rajya Sabha.

