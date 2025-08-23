Former Lankan Prez Wickremesinghe remanded on charges of misuse of State Funds

Colombo, Aug 23 The Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court remanded former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who had been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) over allegations of misusing state funds, until August 26, local media reported.

The court took the decision on Friday night after a representative for the country's Attorney General's Department, appearing for the CID, told the court that evidence against Wickremesinghe will be presented under the Public Property Act and requested that the court remand the suspect as the investigation is not complete.

Wickremesinghe was admitted to the prison hospital following the ruling, reports Xinhua news agency, citing local media.

Wickremesinghe was produced before the court after he was arrested earlier on Friday for charges of misusing state funds to visit London to attend an event organised by a British university, during his tenure as president in September 2023, according to local media.

It is the first time a former executive president has been arrested and remanded in Sri Lanka's history.

Wickremesinghe was elected president by parliamentarians in July 2022 following the resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa as president. He lost the presidential election held in September 2024.

As part of the investigations, the CID had previously recorded statements from the former president's private secretary and his presidential secretary.

Wickremesinghe arrived at the CID to provide a statement on Friday morning, and he was taken into custody following the recording of the statement, said media reports.

