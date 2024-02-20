Former Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad 'recovering'

Kuala Lumpur, Feb 20 Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who is hospitalised in the National Heart Institute, is recovering, his press team said on Tuesday.

The 98-year-old leader, who is a heart patient, has been receiving treatment at the National Heart Institute since January 26 over an unspecified infection, Xinhua news agency reported.

Mahathir "is currently being treated and is in the process of recovering from infection," his aide said.

