Former Maldives minister hails New Delhi-Male ties, says Muizzu's comments hopeful of 'confidence building measures'

By Ayushi Agarwal

New Delhi [India], July 29 : Former Maldivian defence minister, Mariya Didi has emphasised that the current government of the island nation has now started to realise the importance of the bilateral relationship with India.

Commenting on the recent statements by Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu in which he thanked Indian government for assisting the island nation in its debt repayment, Mariya Didi said that this would help in confidence-building measures on both sides and would clear doubt on the goodwill of the relationship that these two countries have.

"I believe this would be a huge confidence-building measure on both sides and would clear any doubts anyone had ever held regarding the goodwill of the bilateral relationship of our 2 friendly nations", said Mariya Didi on Monday while speaking withduring an interview.

Notably, Muizzu while addressing the official Independence Day function in the Maldives on July 26 commended the administration's foreign policy and celebrating eight months of 'diplomatic success.'

President Muizzu expressed gratitude to India and China for their support in easing the debt repayment of Maldives, which he said enabled the country to ensure economic sovereignty.

Notably, the Mohamed Muizzu government took a reconciliatory tone after ties between the two nations soured, leading to a diplomatic row. Since coming to power, he has taken several steps that have been unconventional from the point of view of India-Maldives ties.

Mariya Didi pointed out Muizzu's 'India Out' campaign rhetoric and said that it is now good to see the current government realising the importance of this relationship.

"Muizzu was very loud in his "India Out" rhetoric while coming into Government. By claiming there were thousands of Indian troops on the ground and by saying that the Solih Administration had compromised our sovereignty and national security, Dr Muizzu created fear amongst Maldivians on something totally non-existent", said Didi.

"It is good to see that Muizzu is now coming to his senses and realizing how important a good bilateral relationship between the two friendly neighbours is," she said.

The former minister also delved into the relationship between the two countries and said that Muizzu should come out and explain how wrong he was in his assumption of compromised sovereignty.

"If our two nations are to have a sustained, healthy, long-term relationship, I believe Dr Muizzu should come out and explain to Maldivians how wrong he was in his assumption of compromised sovereignty and national security, to clear any doubts in the minds of those in whom he created the fear," said the former Maldives Defence Minister.

A row between New Delhi and Male erupted after three Maldivian deputy ministers made derogatory remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, over his pictures from his visit to Lakshadweep.

PM Modi had called for the Indian island cluster to be developed as a destination for beach tourism and promotion of domestic tourism.

The matter snowballed into a major diplomatic row, with New Delhi summoning the Maldivian envoy and registering a strong protest against the viral posts. The three deputy ministers were suspended and they remain under suspension with pay.

