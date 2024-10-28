Former Navy official says US' role in Taiwan conflict may be limited

Taipei [Taiwan], October 28 : A former member of the US Naval Special Warfare Development Group (DEVGRU), previously known as the SEAL Team 6, said that its role in a Taiwan Strait conflict would be 'more limited' than some might expect, Taipei Times reported.

This report came after another interview in September, stating that the "clandestine US Navy commando unit" has been training for missions to help Taiwan if it is invaded by China.

"You don't use a scalpel for a job a hammer can do," the former official said in an interview on condition of anonymity.

"DEVGRU would definitely play a role in a broader conflict with China, [but it] would likely go after strategic targets to enable the Big Navy and the wider conventional military in their tasks," he added.

Notably, China wants to achieve its aim of unification with Taiwan, by force if necessary. This has prompted the US military to conduct war games and plan a military response to such a contingency, as reported by Taipei Times.

That response would probably include some role for DEVGRU, but that role would be a supporting one, helping the US' other forces by carrying out precision operations, it said, as per Taipei Times.

"People don't understand what tier one units are all about. They aren't intended to go after every mission available, especially if another SOF [special operations] unit is more suited for it," the official said, Taipei Times stated.

A large-scale invasion of Taiwan would mainly involve conventional warfare by the US Navy and Air Force, while DEVGRU would be sent to take out "strategic targets like air bases, ports, and anti-access, aerial denial (A2/AD) installations, which are designed to take out US carrier groups or repel air operations," he said.

