Former Nepal PM Oli alleges conspiracy behind destruction during Gen-Z protests

Kathmandu, Dec 13 Nepal's former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Saturday described the destruction of public and private properties during the Gen-Z protests in early September as a conspiracy prepared over time to destroy the constitution, constitutional processes, and democracy in the country.

After several Gen-Z protesters were killed by police on September 8, the country witnessed widespread destruction of government and private buildings and other infrastructure, including structures inside Singha Durbar — the main administrative complex of the Nepali government, the President’s Office, the Supreme Court, the homes of political leaders, hotels, shopping malls, and police posts, among others.

As many as 77 people lost their lives in Gen-Z protest-related incidents, and property worth NPR 84.45 billion was destroyed, according to estimates by a committee formed by the Nepali government to assess the damages. The Gen-Z movement ousted the government led by Oli, who is also the chairperson of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist), or CPN (UML), paving the way for the current apolitical government led by Sushila Karki.

"Was the frenzy of September 9 merely the result of protests by a dissatisfied group, or was a much bigger game being played under its cover? Was its goal merely to change the government, or was there a hidden plan to break the very backbone of the state?" Oli questioned while addressing the 11th General Convention of the CPN (UML). "Let there be no confusion — if the aim was only to change the government, the country should not have been turned to ashes."

He stressed that the destruction of government and private property was part of a grave conspiracy, prepared over time, to destroy the constitution, constitutional processes, and the democracy achieved through seven decades of struggle — creating a vacuum, instability, and a state of statelessness.

The protests began on September 8 against the ban on social media and large-scale corruption, but they spiralled out of control amid a police crackdown, leading to the deaths of 20 people on the first day.

However, Oli said that no one disagreed with the demands raised by Gen-Z and youth - of open social media, control over corruption and establishing good governance.

"Our aim was not to shut down social media, but to regulate it within the law for national and citizen security," he said.

He blamed the infiltration of various interest groups into the protests, which incited violence, encouraged breaches of restricted zones, arson, and vandalism of parliament, and exploited youths who were organising peaceful protests to fulfil their vested interests — creating an unimaginable tragedy that cost several lives of youths.

Oli also reiterated that the current government was formed unconstitutionally and that the House of Representatives, the Lower House of Parliament, was dissolved unconstitutionally, reiterating his demand for its restoration. Leaders of both the UML and the Nepali Congress — the coalition partners in the last government — have filed separate writ petitions at the Supreme Court demanding the restoration of the House of Representatives.

President Ram Chandra Poudel, on September 12, dissolved the House of Representatives on the recommendation of Prime Minister Karki, and a new election date has been scheduled for March 5, next year.

However, Oli questioned the intent of the current government to hold the scheduled elections, saying that no visible preparations have been made.

"The government is mandated to hold elections on March 5 — but is there any preparation?" Oli asked. "If the government was serious about holding elections, it would build trust, ensure transparency, allow assemblies, encourage party activities, and create a fearless environment. Instead, we see prohibitions, cases instead of debate, and threats instead of competition."

The General Convention will also elect the party’s new leadership. Oli and the party’s Senior Vice-President, Ishwor Pokharel, are contesting the election for the party chairmanship. Former President Bidya Devi Bhandari has backed Pokharel for the position.

