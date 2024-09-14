Former Pak Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto invites political parties to unite for 'New Democratic Charter'

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 14 : The Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) chairman and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari encouraged the political parties to join forces for a "New Democratic Charter," reported ARY News.

Speaking to media representatives at Parliament House, Bilawal underlined the importance of bolstering the "Charter of Democracy" and fostering better inter-party cooperation.

He emphasised the significance of resolving the fundamental issues facing the nation and ending the present parliamentary impasse, ARY News reported.

Bilawal said, "Our aim is not merely to stay in government but to address the basic issues affecting the people," adding that if governance fails to solve these problems, its purpose is lost.

In response to a query concerning the Chief Justice of Pakistan's term extension, Bilawal Bhutto brushed it off and referred to it as a personal problem.

He demanded that the constitution be amended and put into effect.

Additionally, he stated that Maulana Fazlur Rehman is an important member of the opposition and urged him to contribute positively when needed, according to ARY News.

The PPP leader told the reporters that while the party opposes the governor's rule, it may be enforced if circumstances make it inevitable.

Bilawal emphasised the pressing necessity to address poverty and the increasing shortage of resources in relation to economic difficulties.

He backed the "Chartered Economy" concept put forth by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and maintained that for any national economic plan to be successful, all political stakeholders must be consulted.

