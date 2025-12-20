Former Pak PM Imran Khan, wife Bushra Bibi sentenced 17 years in Toshakhana case

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], December 20 : A special court of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday has sentenced former Pakistan PM and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to 17 years of imprisonment in the Toshakhana-2 case, as reported by Dawn news.

The sentences mentioned that the old age of Imran Khan, along with the fact that Bushra Bibi is female, has resulted in a "lenient" and a lesser punishment, Dawn reported, citing from the court's order copy.

Both of them were fined Rs16.4 million. According to the law, a failure to pay the fines will result in additional jail time.

Citing the court order copy Dawn reported that it said, "This court, while passing sentences has considered the old age of Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi, as well as the fact that Bushra Imran Khan is a female. It is in consideration of both said factors that a lenient view has been taken in awarding lesser punishment."

According to Dawn, the case involves the purchase of an expensive Bulgari jewellery set which was gifted to Imran by the Saudi crown prince during an official visit in May 2021 at a throwaway price.

It further reported that the verdict was delivered by Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand during a hearing held at Rawalpindi's Adiala jail, where Imran is imprisoned.

Imran was sentenced to a total of 17 years in prison. He was awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment under sections 34 (common intention) and 409 (criminal breach of trust) of the Pakistan Penal Code, and seven years under Section 5(2) (criminal misconduct by public servants) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, as per the report by Dawn.

It was futher noted that his wife, Bushra Bibi was also sentenced to a total of 17 years' imprisonment under the same provisions.

It added that the benefit of Section 382-B (period of detention to be considered while awarding sentence of imprisonment) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) was "hereby given to the convicts".

After the verdict, Imran and Bushra's legal teams indicated their intention to challenge the decision before the high court.

The duo were indicted in the case last year in December.

Dawn further noted that earlier this year in October, Imran and Bushra Bibi denied all allegations in case, and termed it a fabricated and politically motivated attempt to disqualify the former Pak PM from politics.

As per Dawn, recording his statement under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) before a special court, Imran Khan had rejected the prosecution's narrative in the case. He alleged that the entire case was "malicious, fabricated, and politically engineered". He further contended that he did not qualify as a "public servant" under the Pakistan Penal Code, arguing that even in his capacity as prime minister, he was unaware of the specific details of the gift, which he said was presented to his wife.

Dawn further mentioned that the PTI founder maintained that due process was followed in accordance with the Toshakhana Policy 2018 and said the gift was reported to the PM Office protocol section, assessed, and legally retained after payment was deposited into the national exchequer. "We complied with the Toshakhana Policy in letter and spirit," he said.

