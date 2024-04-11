Former Pakistan first lady Bushra Bibi meets jailed husband Imran Khan on Eid

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 11 : Former First Lady of Pakistan Bushra Bibi was allowed to visit Adiala Jail in Islamabad to meet with her husband, PTI founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on the occasion of Eid, ARY News reported

Bushra Bibi, who was sentenced to 14 years in the Toshakhana case and is housed in Bani Gala sub jail was brought to Adiala Jail in Islamabad on Wednesday to meet with Imran Khan.

According to ARY News, the meeting was arranged by the police, following directives from the Islamabad High Court (IHC). Bushra Bibi was transferred from Bani Gala sub-jail to Adiala Jail for the meeting, which took place in the Conference Room of Adiala Jail

Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered on April 1 to arrange a meeting between Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi on Eidul Fitr, as per ARY News.

As per details, IHC's Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard Bushra Bibi's request to be transferred from Bani Gala Sub Jail to Adiala Jail.

The court ordered the authorities to arrange Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi's meeting on the occasion of Eid and a meeting was also allowed once a week.

Earlier, PTI's founder and the Adiala Jail administration decided on SOPs with mutual consent for visits to the PTI leader.

The PTI's founder nominated three focal persons for visits to him in Adiala Jail. Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar Ali, Sher Afzal Marwat and Barrister Umair Niazi were named as focal persons for jail meetings. Each focal person could give two names for the visit.

Recently, Imran Khan demanded a medical examination for his wife that she was as poisoned at Bani Gala sub-jail

Following a medical examination of Imran Khan's wife by four top doctors, the medical report was made public. The report said that Bushra Bibi's appetite was not normal and she was suffering from stomach pain.

Dr Asim Yousuf, the personal physician of PTI founder Imran Khan, had, however, also examined the former first lady medically and discovered no signs of any poisoning, the ARY News report said.

Dr Yousuf said, "that no evidence of any poisonous substance being administered to the former first lady was found during the examination."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor