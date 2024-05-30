Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan appears before SC bench in NAB ordinance amendment case

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 30 : Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday appeared before the Supreme Court (SC) bench in the National Accountability (NAB) Ordinance 1999 amendment case, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

A five-member SC larger bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, includes Justice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi is hearing the case, the report said.

Arrangements to ensure Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan's appearance before the apex court bench through video link were finalized keeping in view the apex court's order, according to ARY News report.

During the hearing, the advocate general KP requested the SC for the live streaming of the hearing. Qazi Faez Isa said that this is not an issue of public interest and asked the advocate general to sit in his seat.

Justice Athar Minallah stated that the hearing should be broadcast live to shun the 'negative' impression. Later, the bench left the courtroom to discuss the live-streaming of the case.

During the hearing, Khawaja Haris came to the rostrum, at which the chief justice said the former was a lawyer in the "original case" and termed his absence upsetting. Qazi Faez Isa said, "We would also want to hear your stance."

The apex court's top judge asked, "Did you submit the bill for the fee as a lawyer?" In response, the lawyer said, "No I do not need a free." Justice Isa asked why it took so long to decide on a case related to a few amendments.

The Pakistan government's counsel Makhdoom Ali Khan said the case was prolonged on the point of its admissibility. He added that the same was narrated in the final order of the Supreme Court.

CJP Justice Qazi Faez Isa told Makhdoom Ali Khan to make his arguments loudly so that Imran Khan could listen to him on the video link. During the hearing, the delay in general elections was also raised. In a friendly argument with Justice Minallah, Justice Isa stated that they solved the issue within 12 days, according to ARY News report.

Chief Justice of Pakistan said, "We solved the election matter within 12 days after you [Justice Minallah] joined me." Pakistan's federal government filed the review plea in the NAB amendments case under the SC Practice and Procedure Law and the Federation of Pakistan, National Accountability Bureau, and PTI founder have been made respondents in the plea.

Pakistan's federal government cited that there was no violation of basic rights in the NAB amendments and requested the apex court to nullify its decision in the case. Pakistan's federal government in the plea said, "Legislation is the right of the Parliament," ARY News reported.

In a 2-1 verdict, the apex court gave approval to Imran Khan's petition challenging Pakistan's accountability laws during the tenure of the previous Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government, according to ARY News report. It also restored graft cases against public office holders that were closed down after the amendments to National Accountability Bureau laws.

