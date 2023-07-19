Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's bail extended in 3 terrorism cases

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 19 : The bail term of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was extended in three cases pertaining to violence outside the Federal Judicial Complex and the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Dawn reported.

An Islamabad Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) today extended the bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the three cases until July 26, reported the Pakistan daily.

This March, Imran Khan was booked by the capital’s Ramna police in two cases where he was accused of leading mobs to the FJC and the IHC as he appeared for hearings there.

Adding to that, another case was filed against him by the Golra police station for allegedly causing unrest outside the FJC when he went there on March 18 for a Toshakhana case hearing.

During the last proceedings, the ATC issued bailable arrest warrants for Imran Khan and summoned him on July 19. ATC Judge Abul Hasnaat Muhammad Zulfikar conducted the hearing on Wednesday.

Ahead of his arrival in court, the PTI tweeted a video of the former prime minister’s vehicles and security detail reaching a rainy Islamabad, according to Dawn.

Later, Khan arrived at the courtroom with his legal team, led by Salman Safdar.

Following the hearing, the judge addressed the police, asking them to declare the suspect innocent if he was innocent or present any evidence they had.

According to Dawn, the judge warned them that if the investigation were not conducted properly, he would personally summon the police inspector general.

Imran’s lawyer argued that the former prime minister had been wrongly implicated in the case. “If there is nothing against him, then let us know, and we will withdraw our bail plea," he added.

Moreover, the counsel also expressed concern about the police serving both as the complainant and investigator in the cases.

The judge briefly called Imran Khan to the rostrum as both sides furnished their arguments.

The court granted bail to the former premier in three cases until July 26 after considering their arguments, reported Dawn.

