Former Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif reaches London; meeting with Nawaz Sharif scheduled

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 21 : Pakistan's former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in London where he is scheduled to meet his brother and Pakistan Muslim League (N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif to discuss important things for the upcoming general election, Dawn reported.

In a post shared on the X (formerly known as Twitter), Pakistan's Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed that they will meet during PML-N President's stay in the UK.

"Former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Mr Shahbaz Sharif will leave for London from Lahore today. During his stay in London, Mr Shahbaz Sharif will also meet the party leader, Mr Muhammad Nawaz Sharif," she said on an X.

The former premier departed from Lahore on a Qatar Airways flight and landed at Heathrow after a short stopover in Doha, as per Dawn.

The return of Nawaz Sharif and the status of the cases he is embroiled in are likely to come up in the meeting, and the two brothers are expected to set a date for the party supremo’s return to Pakistan.

Nawaz Sharif left the country in November 2019 for medical treatment in London following his conviction in a corruption case. The three-time prime minister has not returned since and faces multiple cases in Pakistan, as per Dawn's report.

Recently, Shehbaz Sharif said that his brother would return to Pakistan in September, lead the PML-N’s election campaign and assume the role of the prime minister for a fourth time if the party would emerge victorious in the polls.

In an interview on a Geo News programme, PM Sharif said that he will travel to London to meet his elder brother Nawaz as soon as the caretaker government took charge.

But recently, the Supreme Court has ruled that the Review of Judgments and Orders Act, 2023 was "unconstitutional", crashing all the hopes of Nawaz Sharif, who was seeking to challenge his lifetime disqualifications, Geo News reported.

This decision has created a cloud of uncertainty for Nawaz Sharif to come back to his homeland. But, PML-N seems to be confident about Nawaz Sharif's return.

