Former Pakistan Senate Chairman demands judicial probe into Murree tragedy

Former Pakistan Senate Chairman and current Senator from Sindh province Mian Raza Rabbani demanded a judicial probe into the Murree tragedy which claimed the lives of 23 people.

Former Senate chairman Mian Raza Rabbani termed the tragedy at Murree as a national disaster and demanded a judicial inquiry under a Supreme Court judge should be ordered to ascertain the negligence of the district and provincial administrations, according to News International.

At least 23 people have died so far as thousands of tourist vehicles ended up being stranded in Muree in Pakistan's Punjab province due to heavy snowfall and ensuing road blockage.

"A day of national mourning should be declared and all national resources should be mobilised to rescue the families still trapped," he said while reacting to Murree tragedy through a statement.

"It is unfortunate that the district and provincial administrations were unable to control the inflow of people and vehicles into Murree despite weather warnings. He said the chief minister Punjab sits in Lahore, while the people are trapped without food and water even after 24 hours," he added.

Earlier, Mian Raza Rabbani was the seventh Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan from March 2015 to March 2018.

On the other hand, Pakistan Opposition leaders have lashed out at the Imran Khan government over the handling of the Murree incident.

( With inputs from ANI )

