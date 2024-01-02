Former President Karzai welcomes UN Resolution on appointing special envoy for peace in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], January 2 : The former president of Afghanistan, Hamid Karzai, has praised the recent resolution passed by the United Nations Security Council designating a special envoy for peace in Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported.

In a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Karzai wrote, "The Security Council's Resolution 2721 on Afghanistan represents respect for sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, national unity, and the alignment of the international community to ensure stability and development in Afghanistan."

Karzai further advocated for women's engagement in all spheres of society, "national understanding and representation of the people's will," and equal access to education for boys and girls. He asserted that Afghans themselves hold the key to resolving issues and establishing enduring peace and stability in their country.

A few days prior, the Taliban's Ministry of Foreign Affairs declared that the appointment of a special envoy for Afghanistan was "unnecessary" and that the government of this group was not involved in the passing of this resolution.

Karzai applauded this resolution.

On Friday, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution that was based on the "independent assessment and recommendations" provided by the organization's special coordinator for Afghanistan, Feridun Sinirlioglu, Khaama Press reported.

China and Russia abstained from the Security Council vote, while thirteen countries supported the resolution. The resolution asks for the appointment of a special envoy for Afghanistan and exhorts the members of the Security Council as well as other regional and international actors to carry out Sinirlioglu's proposals.

Afghan people have been leaving their homes because of poverty, insecurity and conflicts in the country. Furthermore, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) earlier reported a surge in the number of internally displaced people in Afghanistan. This organization has estimated that the country's internally displaced population is nearly six million people.

Afghanistan's women have faced numerous challenges since the Taliban returned to power in 2021.

Taliban leaders have also disregarded international calls for women and girls to be given access to education and employment. Apparently, they have also issued warnings to other nations not to meddle in Afghanistan's domestic affairs.

