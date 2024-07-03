Former Senate member among 3 killed in Pakistan blast

Islamabad, July 3 At least three people were killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the blast occurred in Bajaur district of the province, killing three people on the spot, including a former member of the Senate.

The police said that scores of people had gathered for the campaign for the upcoming bypolls in the district when the bomb planted on a roadside exploded.

An investigation has been launched to find the motives behind the incident.

After the explosion, the police and security forces rushed to the site immediately and cordoned off the area to launch a search operation.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

