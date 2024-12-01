Former spiritual advisor to Donald Trump hails Indian-origin nominations to US administration

Washington DC [US], December 1 : With several Indian-origin names figuring among the picks by Donald Trump's for his incoming administration, Johnnie Moore, the former Commissioner of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) noted that Indian-American/ Hindu-American community will be at the very heart of the Republican leader's second term as US President.

Taking to social media platform X on Sunday, Trump's former spiritual advisor said, "Usha, Tulsi, Vivek, Jay and now Kash. The Indian-American / Hindu American community will be at the very heart of the second Trump administration. Quite a moment for one of America's most vibrant minority communities."

Usha Vance the Second First Lady, the wife of US Vice President-elect JD Vance traces her roots to Indian immigrants who trace their roots to Andhra Pradesh. Republican leader Vivek Ramaswamy was born in the US to Indian immigrant parents who hail from Kerala. Kolkata-born Jay Bhattacharya has been picked by Trump as his Director of the National Institutes of Health while the President-elect has nominated Kashyap "Kash" Patel to head the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Trump on Saturday (local time) nominated the name of Kashyap "Kash" Patel to serve as the next Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).In a post on the social media platform Truth Social, Trump announced Patel's nomination, highlighting his distinguished career in various government roles. These include serving as Chief of Staff at the Department of Defense, Deputy Director of National Intelligence, and Senior Director for Counterterrorism at the National Security Council during Trump's first term as President.

Trump praised Patel for his work in investigating the so-called "Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax," calling him an "America First" fighter who has spent his career exposing corruption, defending justice, and protecting the American people.

"I am proud to announce that Kashyap 'Kash' Patel will serve as the next Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Kash is a brilliant lawyer, investigator, and 'America First' fighter who has spent his career exposing corruption, defending justice, and protecting the American people. He played a pivotal role in uncovering the 'Russia, Russia, Russia' hoax, standing as an advocate for truth, accountability, and the Constitution. Kash did an incredible job during my first term, where he served as Chief of Staff at the Department of Defense, Deputy Director of National Intelligence, and Senior Director for Counterterrorism at the National Security Council. Kash has also tried over 60 jury trials," the US President-elect said.

