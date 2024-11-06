Former UK PM Rishi Sunak visits Bengaluru's Sri Raghavendra Swami Mutt for spiritual blessings

Karnataka [India], November 6 : Rishi Sunak, the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, along with his wife Akshata and family, visited the Sri Raghavendra Swami Mutt in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, to seek the blessings of Guru Raghavendra during the auspicious month of Kartika.

Accompanied by renowned in-law and philanthropist Sudha Narayana Murthy, the visit underscored the cultural ties and spiritual heritage connecting India and the UK.

The couple's visit to the mutt, located in the fifth block of Jayanagar, was a moment of reverence and reflection, marking their connection to Indian traditions.

Guru Raghavendra is widely revered in the Hindu community, and his teachings resonate with many who seek guidance and wisdom. During their darshan, Sunak and his family participated in the rituals, embracing the spiritual significance of the occasion.

Rishi Sunak served as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from October 2022 until his resignation in July 2023, making history as the first British-Indian leader. He was succeeded by Keir Starmer in 2024, a former barrister who entered Parliament in 2015.

