Former US envoy raises concern over worsening condition of Pakistan on various fronts

Washington, DC [US], September 12 : Former US diplomat Zalmay Khalilzad, has expressed concerns over the rising instability in Pakistan.

Khalilzad has served as US Ambassador to Afghanistan, Iraq and United Nations.

The former diplomat highlighted that Pakistan has been witnessing an increase in terrorism-related violence, the Pakistan army's interference in political matters, the arrest of Pakistani lawmakers, massive demonstrations, and the worsening economic condition.

He said that there is increased public frustration with Pakistan's army chief, General Asim Munir, who he claimed is running government.

Taking to X, Zalmay Khalilzad stated, "Is #Pakistan heading towards increased instability? Internal violence is increasing due to attacks by TTP and Baluch nationalists. In addition, the country's security forces are attacking political opponents and have even gone into7 parliament to arrest members. There is increased public frustration with the army chief Gen Munir, who is essentially running the government, and this has begun to restart last year's massive popular demonstrations."

He said that ISIS has reportedly found areas within Balochistan to use as bases for rest, recovery and training. He said that increased instability in Pakistan will worsen the terrorism problem.

Zalmay Khalilzad also highlighted the issues faced by Pakistan in terms of their economy and added that the country relied deeply on International Monetary Fund (IMF) rescue packages. He stressed that US administration needs to review where Pakistan is heading and consider stance that it needs to take.

In a post on X, Khalilzad stated, "ISIS reportedly has found areas within unstable Baluchistan to use as bases for rest, recovery, and training. Increased instability will only worsen the terrorism problem. The country's economy remains problematic and deeply dependent on IMF rescue packages. That problem, too, will grow worse with instability. The new US Administration will have to review where Pakistan is heading and consider what posture to take."

Amid the worsening situation in Pakistan, the residents of Karachi continue to remain agitated over the severe shortage of essentials like water and electricity.

Recently, the locals of Karachi staged a sit-in protest on Hawkes Bay Road in front of Mauripur Main Bazar, blocking traffic to express their frustration over the lack of electricity and water, Dawn reported.

The locals had stated that the electricity issue had persisted for the past several, severely impacting their daily lives. They also complained about receiving high electricity bills despite the ongoing power outages and water shortages. Despite filing several complaints, no action had been taken, prompting the protest.

According to a report previously published by Dawn, Pakistan has been experiencing persistent power shortages and load shedding, particularly during peak summer months. This is due to a combination of factors, including outdated infrastructure, inefficiencies in power generation and distribution, and rising demand.

