Former US President Barack Obama tests positive for COVID-19
By ANI | Published: March 14, 2022 02:30 AM2022-03-14T02:30:52+5:302022-03-14T02:40:02+5:30
Former US President Barack Obama on Sunday (local time) announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Taking to Twitter, the Former President informed that his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, has tested negative.
"I just tested positive for COVID. I've had a scratchy throat for a couple of days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative. It's a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven't already, even as cases go down," he tweeted.
Obama had recently returned to Washington, DC, according to media reports.
( With inputs from ANI )
