Former US President Jimmy Carter's funeral to be held on Jan 9, Biden to deliver eulogy

Washington DC [US], December 31 : The official state funeral of former US President Jimmy Carter will be held on January 9 in Washington, DC, CNN reported.

According to CNN, a White House official said that President Joe Biden will deliver a eulogy at the funeral service for Carter, who passed away on Sunday (local time) at the age of 100. The Joint Task Force-National Capital Region in the Department of Defense will conduct the ceremonies.

Biden also declared January 9 as a National Day of Mourning, hours after Carter's death, the report added.

Earlier, Biden and First Lady Jill Biden mourned the loss of former President Carter, describing him as an extraordinary leader, statesman, and humanitarian.

In a statement released by the White House, they said, "With his compassion and moral clarity, he worked to eradicate disease, forge peace, advance civil rights and human rights, promote free and fair elections, house the homeless, and always advocate for the least among us. He saved, lifted, and changed the lives of people all across the globe."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over Carter's passing, describing him as a "statesman of great vision." PM Modi said that Carter's contributions to fostering strong ties between India and the US leave a lasting legacy.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Deeply saddened by the passing of former USA President Mr Jimmy Carter. A statesman of great vision, he worked tirelessly for global peace and harmony. His contributions to fostering strong India-US ties leave a lasting legacy. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the people of the US."

In 1978, Jimmy Carter traveled to India as US President. He met India's then-President Neelam Sanjiva Reddy and then-Prime Minister Morarji Desai. During his visit, he also addressed the Parliament of India.

On Sunday, former US President Jimmy Carter passed away at the age of 100 (local time) at his home in Plains, Georgia, The Washington Post reported, citing his son James E. Carter III.

Carter's son confirmed his death but did not provide an immediate cause. According to the Carter Center's statement from February 2023, after a series of hospital stays, Carter decided to stop further medical treatment and spend his remaining time at home under hospice care.

