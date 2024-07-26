Former US President Obama endorses Kamala Harris for Presidential race

Washington DC [US], July 26 : Former US President Barack Obama on Friday publicly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the US Presidential post after Joe Biden exited the race recently.

Obama said he and former US First Lady Michelle Obama will do everything they can to make sure Harris wins the Presidential election in November.

In a post on X, Barack Obama said, "Earlier this week, Michelle and I called our friend @KamalaHarris. We told her we think she'll make a fantastic President of the United States, and that she has our full support. At this critical moment for our country, we're going to do everything we can to make sure she wins in November. We hope you'll join us."

In a video posted by both- Obama and Harris, they are seen to be on a phone call where the former voiced their support for the latter.

Obama can be heard as saying, "I can't have this phone call without saying to my girl, Kamala, I am proud of you. This is going to be historic. We call to say Michelle and I couldn't be prouder to endorse you and to do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office."

A visibly overwhelmed Harris said,, "This means so much to me. I am looking forward to doing this with the two of you... Most of all, I just want to tell you the words you have spoken and the friendship that you have given over all these years mean more than I can express. So thank you both. It means so much. And we're going to have some fun with this, too, aren't we?"

Kamala Harris posted the same video on her X handle and expressed her gratitude.

"It means so much to have your endorsements, @MichelleObama and @BarackObama. Let's get to work."

"It means so much to have your endorsements, @MichelleObama and @BarackObama. Let's get to work."

Earlier on Wednesday, Actor and prominent Democratic fundraiser George Clooney publicly endorsed Harris for the US Presidential post. Harris is expected to clench the nomination ahead of the Democratic National convention scheduled for August in Chicago.

