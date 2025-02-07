Foundation stone laid for construction of Birthing Centre in Nepal with Indian aid

Kathmandu [Nepal], February 7 : Foundation stone for the construction of Kuri Health Post-Birthing Centre Building at Khaniyabas Rural Municipality, Dhading in Nepal was laid with Indian assistance.

The foundation stone was laid jointly on Friday by Dilman Pakhrin, Constituent Assembly Member, Ran Bahadur Tamang, Chairman, Khaniyabas Rural Municipality, Dhading and Gitanjali Brandon, Counsellor, Embassy of India, Kathmandu.

"Kuri Health Post-Birthing Centre is being built with Government of India's financial assistance at the project cost of Nepali Rupees (NRs) 25.10 million under 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation'," the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu stated in a release.

"For the project, Government of India's grant under 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation' is being utilized for the construction of Health Post-Birthing Centre, Guard House, Compound Wall, Canteen Block, Path-way and other allied facilities. The project is being taken up as a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP)," the release further added.

In the ceremony, the Constituent Assembly Member, Chairman, Khaniyabas Rural Municipality and other stakeholders appreciated the continued developmental support of the Government of India in upliftment of the people of Nepal. "This health post-birthing center would help provide better medical health facilities to the people of Nepal," the representatives remarked in their speech.

Since 2003, India has taken up over 563 HICDPs in Nepal in various sectors and has completed 490 projects. Amongst these, 108 projects are in Bagmati Province. In addition to these, Government of India has gifted 1,009 ambulances and 300 school buses to various hospitals, health posts and educational institutions in Nepal on the occasion of Independence Day and Republic Day of India. Amongst these, 15 ambulances and 3 school buses have been gifted to various institutions in Dhading.

"As close neighbours, India and Nepal are engaged in wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation. The implementation of HICDPs reflects the continued support of the Government of India in bolstering the efforts of the Government of Nepal in upliftment of its people and augmenting infrastructure in the field of priority sectors," the Indian Embassy announced.

Political representatives, government officials and social workers were also present on the occasion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor