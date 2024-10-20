Four arrested, 33 kg illicit drugs seized in Afghanistan

Charikar, Afghanistan, Oct 20 Four people were arrested along with 33 kg of illicit drugs from Afghanistan's Parwan province, police said.

The contraband, which included hashish, was seized during routine operations conducted by police on the outskirts of the province's Salang district, Xinhua news agency reported.

Four people were arrested on the charge of attempting to smuggle the contraband, said Fazal Rahim Maskenyar, spokesperson for the provincial police.

The case was referred to the judiciary for further investigations, he added.

The Afghan caretaker government has vowed to fight illicit drugs, and drug production and trafficking across the country.

