Four die in armed attack in Nigeria

Abuja, July 22 At least four people, including a police inspector, were killed in an attack by unknown gunmen in Nigeria's southeastern state of Abia on Sunday, the police said Monday.

The attack claimed the lives of three civilians as the gunmen targeted a group of security personnel on patrol in the commercial city of Aba, said Maureen Chinaka, the spokeswoman for the Abia police.

Two assailants were killed and several others escaped with bullet wounds after security forces responded to the attack, Chinaka said, Xinhua news agency reported.

An investigation has been launched into the attack, the spokeswoman said.

