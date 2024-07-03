Four, including former senator Hidayatullah Khan, die in a bomb blast in Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 3 : Pakistani former senator Hidayatullah Khan was killed, along with three others, on Wednesday in a blast from an improvised explosive device (IED) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bajaur, Pakistan-based daily The Dawn reported.

Malakand Regional Police Officer Muhammad Ali Khan Gandapur confirmed the deaths, saying that the former senator's car was targeted in an IED attack in Bajaur's Damadola area. He added that no one had claimed responsibility for the attack yet, Dawn reported.

Bajaur District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmad said that the bomb disposal unit was conducting its investigation and the situation would be made clearer after its report. He added that the former senator was on the way to a by-election campaign in Damadola when he was attacked, Dawn reported.

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur condemned the incident and summoned a report from police authorities. "All aspects of the incident should be investigated and a report should be submitted," he said.

KP government spokesperson Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif offered prayers for the deceased and said, "Such cowardly attacks cannot dampen our spirits."

A statement from President Asif Ali Zardari said he expressed regret over the deaths due to a "remote-controlled bomb". He strongly condemned the attack and extended his condolences to the family members of the victims. "President Asif Ali Zardari expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of former senator Hidayatullah and other people in the remote control bomb blast in Bajaur. The President strongly condemned the terrorist incident The President expressed his condolences to the heirs of the deceased. Forgiveness for the rightful people of the President, Patience for the heirs, Jameel's prayer," the statement read.

Awami National Party (ANP) President Aimal Wali Khan also condemned the attack and criticised security agencies, asking if they would answer for the incident.

"Just a few days before the by-elections, such incidents are a question mark on security in Bajaur and a complete failure of the security agencies. ANP strongly condemns the cowardly attack and demands that the perpetrators and facilitators involved in the incident be strictly punished," he said in a post on X.

