Four Indian nationals duped with job offers in Myanmar repatriated

New Delhi [India], December 28 : The Myanmar government repatriated this week four more Indian nationals who were victims of job offers from transitional crime syndicates in Myanmar, the Indian embassy in Myanmar said on Thursday.

All of them have left Yangon city of Myanmar for Kolkata and will reach their respective native places.

https://x.com/IndiainMyanmar/status/1740325731719356806?s=20

In a social media post on X, the Indian embassy in Myanmar said, "@IndiainMyanmar repatriated four more Indian nationals this week who were victim of job offers of transnational crime syndicates in Myanmar. They left Yangon for Kolkata in order to proceed further for their respective native places in India."

The embassy also shared that over 400 Indian nationals have been rescued so far and asked Indian citizens to exercise caution and not get trapped in such fake job offers.

It posted further, "We appreciate the assistance provided by the Myanmar authorities and other contacts. So far, more than 400 Indian nationals have been rescued. We reiterate advisories for Indian citizens to exercise caution and not fall prey to job offers from unverified employers."

