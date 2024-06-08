Four Israeli hostages rescued from Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 8 l: The Israeli Foreign Ministry announced on Saturday the successful recovery of four hostages from Hamas captivity in Gaza during an operation in Nuseirat.

All four of them were taken hostage by the Hamas terrorist organization at the 'Nova' music festival on October 7.

In a joint statement from the Israel Defence Forces, Israel security agency and the Israel police, the authorities said that the four were recovered in a "complex special operation" in the central Gaza Strip.

The statement said: "This morning (Saturday), in a joint IDF, ISA and Israel Police (Yamam) complex special daytime operation in Nuseirat, four Israeli hostages were rescued. Noa Argamani (25), Almog Meir Jan (21), Andrey Kozlov (27), and Shlomi Ziv (40), were kidnapped by the Hamas terrorist organization from the 'Nova' music festival on October 7th.

"The hostages were rescued by the IDF, ISA and 'Yamam' forces from two separate locations in the heart of Nuseirat." the statement added.

Further, the Israeli Foreign Ministry also confirmed the statements and said on X that all of them were good and had been transferred to the hospital.

"They are in good medical condition and have been transferred to the 'Sheba' Tel-HaShomer Medical Center for further medical examinations. The 4 were kidnapped by the Hamas terrorist organization from the 'Nova' music festival on October 7." the ministry said.

"The security forces will continue to make every effort to bring the hostages home." the ministry added.

At least 36,801 Palestinians have been killed and 83,680 wounded by Israel's military offensive on Gaza since October 7, the Health Ministry in Gaza said.

It added that in the last 24 hours, 70 Palestinians were killed and 150 injured.

