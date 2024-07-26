Four killed, 10 injured in bus-trailer collision in southern Pakistan

Islamabad, July 26 At least four people were killed and around 10 others injured on Friday when a bus collided with a trailer near Jamshoro district of Pakistan's southern Sindh province, the rescue service reported.

According to the reports, the accident took place early morning on Motorway M-9 after a collision between a passenger bus and a trailer, resulting in the death of three people on the spot.

Upon receiving the information, the rescue workers reached the site and shifted the victims to a local hospital, where one more passenger lost his life, said the rescue service.

The bus was severely damaged in the accident, it added, Xinhua news agency reported.

Reportedly, the ill-fated bus was going from Sindh's capital Karachi to Larkana city of the province.

