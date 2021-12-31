Four killed, 14 injured in blast in Pakistan's Balochistan

At least four people were killed and 14 others injured after an explosion occurred in Pakistan's Quetta city, Balochistan province, reported local media.

The explosion took place near a vehicle near the Science College at Jinnah Road, reported Geo News citing police.

Due to the blast, the glass windows of the building situated in the vicinity were also shattered, said witnesses. Rescue members and security forces have reached the site of the explosion and authorities are investigating the nature of the explosion, said police.

Raza Langoo, the adviser to Balochistan Chief Minister on Interior, said that the blast occurred through a remote-controlled device, while a probe is being carried out.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has taken notice of the incident and ordered the inspector general of police to submit a report related to the explosion, according to Geo News.

( With inputs from ANI )

