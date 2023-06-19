Four killed, 45 injured in Jenin camp during Israel raid

Jerusalem [Israel], June 19 : The Israeli forces raided the Jenin refugee camp on Monday morning and killed four Palestinians and injured at least 45 people, Al Jazeera reported.

Following the raid, the Israeli soldiers stormed the camp, and fired live ammunition, stun grenades and toxic gas, Al Jazeera reported citing Wafa News Agency.

The Israeli military said that the raid was to arrest two suspects but Israeli soldiers came under fire which resulted in a 'massive exchange of fire'. Adding to that, one of the suspects they were looking for was 'the son of an imprisoned Hamas leader', Al Jazeera's Imran Khan said from West Jerusalam.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health has identified the victims of the Israeli raid. One of the Palestinians killed is 15-year-old Ahmed Saqr. The other victims are Qais Jabarin, 21, Khaled Azzam, 21, and Qassam Abu Sariya, 29.

As the Israeli military vehicles exited the camp, the army's statement said, "a military vehicle was hit by an explosive device, damaging the vehicle", after which military helicopters shot towards the gunmen to help the forces exit.

Meanwhile, Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has publicly called for 'a large-scale operation across the occupied West Bank'. "The time had come", he added as per Al Jazeera.

