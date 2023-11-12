Four killed in house collapse in China

Beijing, Nov 12 Four people were killed after a house collapsed in Yongjia County in China's Zhejiang Province, local authorities said on Sunday.

The house collapsed on Saturday during renovation, trapping the four people.

On Sunday morning, all the trapped have been found, but no vital signs, Xinhua news agency reported.

An investigation into the cause of the incident is underway.

