Four killed in Nepal landslide

Kathmandu, June 14 Four members of a family were killed in a landslide in Taplejung district in northeastern Nepal, a local official said on Friday.

A couple and their twin daughters died in Phaktanglung Rural Municipality after their house was buried in the debris on Thursday night, reports Xinhua news agency.

"All four were killed on the spot. Their bodies were recovered on Friday morning," said Rajan Limbu, Chairperson for the rural municipality.

Limbu told Xinhua that some 50 goats and dozens of chickens bred by the family also perished in the disaster.

Monsoon clouds entered eastern Nepal on Monday and have brought heavy rainfall, according to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology.

Rain-induced disasters are common in Nepal, and the Nepali authorities have estimated that over 1.8 million people could be affected this year.

