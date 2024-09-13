Four Mexicans jailed in Indonesia for shooting one Turkish

Jakarta, Sep 13 Indonesia's court sentenced four Mexican nationals to three years and ten months in prison for the robbery and shooting of a Turkish citizen in Denpasar, in Bali province.

The defendants are visitor visa holders, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The defendants are guilty of committing the crime of theft with violence, violating the Criminal Code. The court is sentencing each of the defendants to three years and ten months imprisonment," Judge Putu Suyoga of the Denpasar District Court said when reading the verdict.

According to the verdict, the defendants committed the robbery and shooting in January 2024 at a villa in Badung, Bali. They stole a Hislon blue dial watch and a black bag containing nearly $6,000 which belonged to the victim, and then shot him in the stomach.

During the altercation, the victim was shot but survived and received help from the villa's security.

"The defendants' crime acts have disturbed the community, worsened the image of Bali and caused trauma to the victim," Suyoga said.

